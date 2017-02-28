  • Slične vijesti

    05.03. (07:39)

    Zlatni dečko

    Video: Jimmy Kimmelov uvodni monolog na Oscarima

    Odličan uvodni monolog voditelja Jimmyja Kimmela na sinoćnjoj dodjeli Oscara. Naglašavao je položaj žena i seksualne skandale koji su obilježili prošlu godinu i u tom kontekstu naglasio Oscara kao “najpoštovanijeg muškarca u Hollywoodu jer drži ruke tako da ih se vidi, nikad ne priča ružno i, što je najvažnije, uopće nema penis”. Deadline Hollywood

    05.03. (07:02)

    Oblik kipića

    Oscar: ‘Shape of Water’ najbolji film, del Toro redatelj, McDormand glumica

    ‘The Shape of Water’ Guillerma del Tora dobio je Oscara za najbolji film, kao i Oscare za režiju, scenografiju i originalnu glazbu. Oscare za najbolje glavne uloge dobili su Frances McDormand za ulogu u filmu ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ i Gary Oldman za ‘Darkest Hour’, a za sporedne Sam Rockwell, tkđ. za ‘Three Billboards…’ i Allison Janney za ‘I Tonya’. Najbolji scenarij je onaj za ‘Get Out’ Jordana Peelea, što je prvi puta da je crnac dobio ovu nagradu, za adaptirani scenarij ‘Call Me By Your Name’, najbolji film na stranom jeziku je čileanski ‘Una mujer fantastica’, animirani ‘Coco’, a dokumentarni ‘Icarus’. Ovdje lista svih nominiranih i nagrađenih. Washington Post komentira da je ceremonija bila puna političkih i socijalnih komentara, pogotovo što se tiče položaja žena i seksualnog zlostavljanja. S nešto lakše strane, jedan od zvijezda Oscara bio je Kawasakijev jet ski koji je išao dobitniku nagrade s najkraćim govorom. The Age

    23.01. (13:58)

    Oblik kipića

    Oscar: ‘The Shape of Water’ dobio 13 nominacija, ‘Dunkirk’ 8…

    Nadnaravna romantična bajka The Shape of Water Guillerma del Tora ima najviše, 13 nominacija za Oscara za ovogodišnje nagrade, objavila je upravo Akademija. ‘The Shape of Water’ je nominiran za najbolji film, glavnu glumicu (Sally Hawkins), sporednog glumca (Richard Jenkins), redatelja (del Toro) i u nizu tehničkih kategorija. Drugi po broju nominacija je Christopher Nolanov ratni film Dunkirk s 8 nominacija te crnohumorna drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri sa 7 nominacija. Dodjela nagrada je 4. ožujka. Ovdje sve nominacije, a nominirani u najvažnijim kategorijama su:
    Najbolji glumac: Timothee Chalamet (‘Call Me By Your Name’), Daniel Day-Lewis (‘Phantom Thread’), Daniel Kaluuya (‘Get Out’), Gary Oldman (‘Darkest Hour’) i Denzel Washington (‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’)
    Najbolja glumica: Sally Hawkins (‘The Shape of Water’), Frances McDormand (‘Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri’), Margot Robbie (‘I, Tonya’), Saoirse Ronan (‘Lady Bird’) i Merly Streep (‘The Post’)
    Najbolji film: ‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘Darkest Hour’, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Get Out’, ‘Lady Bird’, ‘Phantom Thread’, ‘The Post’, ‘The Shape of Water’ i ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’
    Originalni scenarij: ‘The Big Sick’, ‘Get Out’, ‘Lady Bird’, ‘The Shape of Water’ i ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’
    Redatelj: Christopher Nolan (‘Dunkirk’), Jordan Peele (‘Get Out’), Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’), Paul Thomas Anderson (‘The Phantom Thread’) i Guillermo del Toro (‘The Shape of Water’)
    Dokumentarac: ‘Abacus: Small Enough To Jail’, ‘Faces Places’, ‘Icarus’, ‘Last Men in Aleppo’ i ‘Strong Island’
    Film na stranom jeziku: ‘A Fantastic Woman’, ‘The Insult’, ‘Loveless’, ‘On Body And Soul’ i ‘The Square’
    Animirani film: ‘The Boss Baby’, ‘The Breadwinner’, ‘Coco’, ‘Ferdinand’ i ‘Loving Vincent’. USA Today

    28.02.2017. (13:37)

    Sajam taština i licemjerja

    Što sve nije valjalo na dodjeli Oscara, osim proglašenja krivog pobjednika

    “Najgori trenutak dodjele Oscara bio je kad je Jimmy Kimmel uveo ‘obične’ ljude, turiste koji su došli u obilazak Hollywooda, ne znajući da će završiti pred kamerama. Rukovali su se s Denzelom Washingtonom, s Meryl Streep i mnogim drugima, i onda su ih brzo ispratili van, da se vrate svojim ‘pravim’ životima koje nikad nećemo gledati na velikom ekranu. Druga problematična stvar bila je vidjeti Caseyja Afflecka kao pobjednika u kategoriji glavne muške uloge, s obzirom na ozbiljne optužbe za seksualno uznemiravanje dviju žena. Kimmel je u par navrata ismijavao Gibsona i predsjednika Trumpa, no Afflecka nije ni dotaknuo”, piše MUF.

    28.02.2017. (07:54)

    Skupa noć

    20 tisuća dolara potrošeno samo na čokoladu na Oscarima

    Organizacija Oscara iznosila je oko 44 milijuna dolara. U to je bio uključen i after-party koji je koštao 1,8 milijuna dolara, a za sam live show izdvojilo se oko 22 milijuna dolara. Dnevnica voditelja Jimmyja Kimmela bila je 15.000 dolara, dok je plaća samo jednog producenta iznosila 100.000 dolara. Zlatni kip Oscara vrijedi 900 dolara po komadu, a na osiguranje se potrošilo 250.000 dolara. Zanimljivost je i kako se na crveni tepih dug oko 150 metara potrošilo 24.700 dolara, a čak 20.000 utrošeno je samo na čokoladu. Guardian

    27.02.2017. (13:31)

    Dvije kuverte

    Kako je točno došlo do zbrke na dodjeli Oscara?



    Svi danas pričaju samo o nezgodi koja se dogodila na dodjeli Oscara, kako je zabunom u ruke Faye Dunaway i Warrena Beattya koji su proglasili pobjednika došla kriva omotnica, te su proglasili krivog pobjednika. Ekipa filma La la land na stejdžu je već počela sa govorima, kada su saznali da je pravi pobjednik zapravo Moonlight. Washington Post donosi prepisku cijelog neugodnog događaja.

    27.02.2017. (11:06)

    Hvala na greškama

    Zrinka Pavlić: Bez gafa na kraju, bili bi to najdosadniji Oscari u povijesti

    Da se Warren Beatty i Faye Dunaway na samom kraju nisu zbljeznuli s proglašenjem pogrešnog najboljeg filma (video), ovo bi bila najdosadnija dodjela Oscara u povijesti, piše Zrinka Pavlić o noćašnjoj dodjeli. Ono što je bilo dobro, kaže ona, je nekoliko pristojnih šala Jimmy Kimmela o Trumpu (video), dirljiv govor Viole Davis (video), prosvjedni govor Asghara Farhadija (video), izvrstan HTV-ov komentatorski trojac. Što se izbora tiče – “doista inovativni filmovi jedva da dobivaju šansu u nominacijama, a kamoli u kipićima – već se sigurno deset godina pitam koji mi je vrag da to i dalje uporno pratim”.

    27.02.2017. (05:50)

    La-la-lajt

    Oscar: ‘Moonlight’ najbolji film, ali prvo ‘La La Land’ greškom proglašen najboljim [zubo]

    Drama o odrastanju crnog gej mladića u opakom naselju u Miamiju, Moonlight redatelja Barryja Jenkinsa dobila je noćas Oscara za najbolji film, ali nakon gungule, najveće u povijesti nagrade, kažu. Na kratko je La la Land bio dobio ovog Oscara – voditelji Warren Beaty i Faye Dunaway prvo su rekli da je ovaj mjuzikl dobio Oscara za najbolji film, već je ekipa filma bila na pozornici kad je netko od njih vidio da je riječ o pogrešci i da je ‘Moonlight’ stvarni pobjednik. Beaty i Dunaway su poslije bili rekli da je kartica s imenom pobjednika bila konfuzno ispisana, a zapravo su bili dobili pogrešnu karticu. Od drugih kategorija, ‘Moonlight’ je osvojio i onaj za adaptirani scenarij i sporednog glumca – Mahershala Ali – dok je ‘La la Land’ pokupio 6 kipića, uključujući onog za najboljeg redatelja, što znači da je 32-godišnji Damien Chazelle najmlađi dobitnik ovog Oscara u povijesti, te za najbolju glumicu, Emmu Stone. Viola Davis nagrađena je kao najbolja sporedna glumica za ‘Fences’, a Casey Affleck kao najbolji glavni glumac za ‘Manchester by the Sea’. Oscara za najbolji animirani film dobila je Zootopia, za strani film iranski Trgovac, za dokumentarac O.J.: Made in America, za originalni scenarij Manchester by the SeaOvdje svi nominirani i pobjednici. CNN, USA Today

  • Slične vijesti

    Ponedjeljak (19:05)

    Film “Osmi povjerenik” redatelja Ivana Salaja hrvatski je kandidat za 91. nagradu Oscar

    Iscrpnije...
    05.03. (07:39)

    Zlatni dečko

    Video: Jimmy Kimmelov uvodni monolog na Oscarima

    Odličan uvodni monolog voditelja Jimmyja Kimmela na sinoćnjoj dodjeli Oscara. Naglašavao je položaj žena i seksualne skandale koji su obilježili prošlu godinu i u tom kontekstu naglasio Oscara kao “najpoštovanijeg muškarca u Hollywoodu jer drži ruke tako da ih se vidi, nikad ne priča ružno i, što je najvažnije, uopće nema penis”. Deadline Hollywood

    05.03. (07:02)

    Oblik kipića

    Oscar: ‘Shape of Water’ najbolji film, del Toro redatelj, McDormand glumica

    ‘The Shape of Water’ Guillerma del Tora dobio je Oscara za najbolji film, kao i Oscare za režiju, scenografiju i originalnu glazbu. Oscare za najbolje glavne uloge dobili su Frances McDormand za ulogu u filmu ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ i Gary Oldman za ‘Darkest Hour’, a za sporedne Sam Rockwell, tkđ. za ‘Three Billboards…’ i Allison Janney za ‘I Tonya’. Najbolji scenarij je onaj za ‘Get Out’ Jordana Peelea, što je prvi puta da je crnac dobio ovu nagradu, za adaptirani scenarij ‘Call Me By Your Name’, najbolji film na stranom jeziku je čileanski ‘Una mujer fantastica’, animirani ‘Coco’, a dokumentarni ‘Icarus’. Ovdje lista svih nominiranih i nagrađenih. Washington Post komentira da je ceremonija bila puna političkih i socijalnih komentara, pogotovo što se tiče položaja žena i seksualnog zlostavljanja. S nešto lakše strane, jedan od zvijezda Oscara bio je Kawasakijev jet ski koji je išao dobitniku nagrade s najkraćim govorom. The Age

    23.01. (13:58)

    Oblik kipića

    Oscar: ‘The Shape of Water’ dobio 13 nominacija, ‘Dunkirk’ 8…

    Nadnaravna romantična bajka The Shape of Water Guillerma del Tora ima najviše, 13 nominacija za Oscara za ovogodišnje nagrade, objavila je upravo Akademija. ‘The Shape of Water’ je nominiran za najbolji film, glavnu glumicu (Sally Hawkins), sporednog glumca (Richard Jenkins), redatelja (del Toro) i u nizu tehničkih kategorija. Drugi po broju nominacija je Christopher Nolanov ratni film Dunkirk s 8 nominacija te crnohumorna drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri sa 7 nominacija. Dodjela nagrada je 4. ožujka. Ovdje sve nominacije, a nominirani u najvažnijim kategorijama su:
    Najbolji glumac: Timothee Chalamet (‘Call Me By Your Name’), Daniel Day-Lewis (‘Phantom Thread’), Daniel Kaluuya (‘Get Out’), Gary Oldman (‘Darkest Hour’) i Denzel Washington (‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’)
    Najbolja glumica: Sally Hawkins (‘The Shape of Water’), Frances McDormand (‘Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri’), Margot Robbie (‘I, Tonya’), Saoirse Ronan (‘Lady Bird’) i Merly Streep (‘The Post’)
    Najbolji film: ‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘Darkest Hour’, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Get Out’, ‘Lady Bird’, ‘Phantom Thread’, ‘The Post’, ‘The Shape of Water’ i ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’
    Originalni scenarij: ‘The Big Sick’, ‘Get Out’, ‘Lady Bird’, ‘The Shape of Water’ i ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’
    Redatelj: Christopher Nolan (‘Dunkirk’), Jordan Peele (‘Get Out’), Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’), Paul Thomas Anderson (‘The Phantom Thread’) i Guillermo del Toro (‘The Shape of Water’)
    Dokumentarac: ‘Abacus: Small Enough To Jail’, ‘Faces Places’, ‘Icarus’, ‘Last Men in Aleppo’ i ‘Strong Island’
    Film na stranom jeziku: ‘A Fantastic Woman’, ‘The Insult’, ‘Loveless’, ‘On Body And Soul’ i ‘The Square’
    Animirani film: ‘The Boss Baby’, ‘The Breadwinner’, ‘Coco’, ‘Ferdinand’ i ‘Loving Vincent’. USA Today

    01.10.2017. (13:24)

    25 najgorih propusta pri dodjeli Oscara

    Iscrpnije...
    09.03.2017. (18:28)

    Kaže Nicole Kidman da je na Oscarima onako blesavo pljeskala da zaštiti dijamantne prstene što je nosila na dodjeli, a nisu njeni

    Iscrpnije...
    28.02.2017. (13:37)

    Sajam taština i licemjerja

    Što sve nije valjalo na dodjeli Oscara, osim proglašenja krivog pobjednika

    “Najgori trenutak dodjele Oscara bio je kad je Jimmy Kimmel uveo ‘obične’ ljude, turiste koji su došli u obilazak Hollywooda, ne znajući da će završiti pred kamerama. Rukovali su se s Denzelom Washingtonom, s Meryl Streep i mnogim drugima, i onda su ih brzo ispratili van, da se vrate svojim ‘pravim’ životima koje nikad nećemo gledati na velikom ekranu. Druga problematična stvar bila je vidjeti Caseyja Afflecka kao pobjednika u kategoriji glavne muške uloge, s obzirom na ozbiljne optužbe za seksualno uznemiravanje dviju žena. Kimmel je u par navrata ismijavao Gibsona i predsjednika Trumpa, no Afflecka nije ni dotaknuo”, piše MUF.

    28.02.2017. (07:54)

    Skupa noć

    20 tisuća dolara potrošeno samo na čokoladu na Oscarima

    Organizacija Oscara iznosila je oko 44 milijuna dolara. U to je bio uključen i after-party koji je koštao 1,8 milijuna dolara, a za sam live show izdvojilo se oko 22 milijuna dolara. Dnevnica voditelja Jimmyja Kimmela bila je 15.000 dolara, dok je plaća samo jednog producenta iznosila 100.000 dolara. Zlatni kip Oscara vrijedi 900 dolara po komadu, a na osiguranje se potrošilo 250.000 dolara. Zanimljivost je i kako se na crveni tepih dug oko 150 metara potrošilo 24.700 dolara, a čak 20.000 utrošeno je samo na čokoladu. Guardian