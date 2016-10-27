  • Slične vijesti

    23.09. (21:30)

    Čisto srce borca

    Pjesma dana: ‘Fists of Fury’ Kamasi Washingtona

    Kamasi Washington je inače miroljubiv čovjek, ali svoj novi, dvostruki album ‘Heaven and Earth’ ovaj kalifornijski saksofonista otvara s ‘Fists of Fury’ – pjesmom u kojoj poziva na fizičku snagu u borbi protiv nepravde. “Koristim šake da pomognem svom drugu, a kad se suočim s nepravednim povredama, mijenjam šake u pesnice bijesa”, kaže otprilike, a završi sa – “nećemo više tražiti pravdu, umjesto toga ćemo se osvetiti”. Dolje je kraća verzija pjesme (4.41), integralna je duplo dulja (preko 9 minuta).

    18.09. (10:30)

    Snaga originala

    The Doors – Light My Fire na Ed Sullivan Show pred 51 godinu

    Snimka je načinjena 17. rujna 1967. Producenti emisije su zahtjevali da Jim Morrison stih “Girl, we couldn’t get much higher” otpjeva kao “Girl, we couldn’t get much better”. Morrison ih je ignorirao.

    You know that it would be untrue
    You know that I would be a liar
    If I was to say to you
    Girl, we couldn’t get much higher

    Come on baby, light my fire
    Come on baby, light my fire
    Try to set the night on fire

    The time to hesitate is through
    No time to wallow in the mire
    Try now we can only lose
    And our love become a funeral pyre

    Come on baby, light my fire
    Come on baby, light my fire
    Try to set the night on fire, yeah

    The time to hesitate is through
    No time to wallow in the mire
    Try now we can only lose
    And our love become a funeral pyre

    Come on baby, light my fire
    Come on baby, light my fire
    Try to set the night on fire, yeah

    You know that it would be untrue
    You know that I would be a liar
    If I was to say to you
    Girl, we couldn’t get much higher

    Come on baby, light my fire
    Come on baby, light my fire
    Try to set the night on fire
    Try to set the night on fire
    Try to set the night on fire
    Try to set the night on fire

