Snimka je načinjena 17. rujna 1967. Producenti emisije su zahtjevali da Jim Morrison stih “Girl, we couldn’t get much higher” otpjeva kao “Girl, we couldn’t get much better”. Morrison ih je ignorirao.

You know that it would be untrue

You know that I would be a liar

If I was to say to you

Girl, we couldn’t get much higher

Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire

The time to hesitate is through

No time to wallow in the mire

Try now we can only lose

And our love become a funeral pyre

Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire, yeah

The time to hesitate is through

No time to wallow in the mire

Try now we can only lose

And our love become a funeral pyre

Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire, yeah

You know that it would be untrue

You know that I would be a liar

If I was to say to you

Girl, we couldn’t get much higher

Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire

Try to set the night on fire

Try to set the night on fire

Try to set the night on fire