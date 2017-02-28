Nadnaravna romantična bajka The Shape of Water Guillerma del Tora ima najviše, 13 nominacija za Oscara za ovogodišnje nagrade, objavila je upravo Akademija. ‘The Shape of Water’ je nominiran za najbolji film, glavnu glumicu (Sally Hawkins), sporednog glumca (Richard Jenkins), redatelja (del Toro) i u nizu tehničkih kategorija. Drugi po broju nominacija je Christopher Nolanov ratni film Dunkirk s 8 nominacija te crnohumorna drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri sa 7 nominacija. Dodjela nagrada je 4. ožujka. Ovdje sve nominacije, a nominirani u najvažnijim kategorijama su:

Najbolji glumac: Timothee Chalamet (‘Call Me By Your Name’), Daniel Day-Lewis (‘Phantom Thread’), Daniel Kaluuya (‘Get Out’), Gary Oldman (‘Darkest Hour’) i Denzel Washington (‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’)

Najbolja glumica: Sally Hawkins (‘The Shape of Water’), Frances McDormand (‘Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri’), Margot Robbie (‘I, Tonya’), Saoirse Ronan (‘Lady Bird’) i Merly Streep (‘The Post’)

Najbolji film: ‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘Darkest Hour’, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Get Out’, ‘Lady Bird’, ‘Phantom Thread’, ‘The Post’, ‘The Shape of Water’ i ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

Originalni scenarij: ‘The Big Sick’, ‘Get Out’, ‘Lady Bird’, ‘The Shape of Water’ i ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

Redatelj: Christopher Nolan (‘Dunkirk’), Jordan Peele (‘Get Out’), Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’), Paul Thomas Anderson (‘The Phantom Thread’) i Guillermo del Toro (‘The Shape of Water’)

Dokumentarac: ‘Abacus: Small Enough To Jail’, ‘Faces Places’, ‘Icarus’, ‘Last Men in Aleppo’ i ‘Strong Island’

Film na stranom jeziku: ‘A Fantastic Woman’, ‘The Insult’, ‘Loveless’, ‘On Body And Soul’ i ‘The Square’

Animirani film: ‘The Boss Baby’, ‘The Breadwinner’, ‘Coco’, ‘Ferdinand’ i ‘Loving Vincent’. USA Today