The Haʻikū Stairs, also known as the Stairway to Heaven or Haʻikū Ladder, is a steep hiking trail on the island of Oʻahu, Hawaii. The total 3,922 steps span along Oahu's Ko'olau mountain range. https://t.co/BHFvyti2AE pic.twitter.com/7lGJljxbxp

