    The Doors – Light My Fire na Ed Sullivan Show pred 51 godinu

    Snimka je načinjena 17. rujna 1967. Producenti emisije su zahtjevali da Jim Morrison stih “Girl, we couldn’t get much higher” otpjeva kao “Girl, we couldn’t get much better”. Morrison ih je ignorirao.

    You know that it would be untrue
    You know that I would be a liar
    If I was to say to you
    Girl, we couldn’t get much higher

    Come on baby, light my fire
    Come on baby, light my fire
    Try to set the night on fire

    The time to hesitate is through
    No time to wallow in the mire
    Try now we can only lose
    And our love become a funeral pyre

    Come on baby, light my fire
    Come on baby, light my fire
    Try to set the night on fire, yeah

