Glazba, Svijet

Utorak, 31.10.2017.

Tagovi: liste

  • 23:10

Ko dobru muziku voli - nek izvoli

Dobar izbor: Šesnaest spotova za okrepljenje

Dobar izbor: Šesnaest spotova za okrepljenjeXXZ magazin ima vrlo dobar izbor nove glazbe kroz spotove, a većinom je riječ o alternativnoj glazbi, od kantautora do rockera. Probrana imena su: Ezra Furman, Young Oceans, Tusks, The Raveonettes, Kristeen Young, Peter Kernel & Their Wicked Orchestra, Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile, The Barbacans, Sonic Jesus, Entrance Band, Dead Rabitts, Sewage Farm, Departures, The Pink Tiles, Shlipa Ray i Alex Lahey.


Listopad, 2017
PUSČPSN
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     