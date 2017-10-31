Utorak, 31.10.2017.
Ko dobru muziku voli - nek izvoli
Dobar izbor: Šesnaest spotova za okrepljenje
XXZ magazin ima vrlo dobar izbor nove glazbe kroz spotove, a većinom je riječ o alternativnoj glazbi, od kantautora do rockera. Probrana imena su: Ezra Furman, Young Oceans, Tusks, The Raveonettes, Kristeen Young, Peter Kernel & Their Wicked Orchestra, Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile, The Barbacans, Sonic Jesus, Entrance Band, Dead Rabitts, Sewage Farm, Departures, The Pink Tiles, Shlipa Ray i Alex Lahey.