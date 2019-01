Slobodno klikni, nećeš pogriješiti.

Remembering Mississippi Fred McDowell, born on this day in 1906. Here he is playing "Shake 'Em On Down." As longtime fans of Fred's music, it was an honor for us to include some of his recordings on our "Voices of Mississippi" box set which is up for two Grammy Awards next month. pic.twitter.com/rMrBbSXGq6

— Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) January 12, 2019