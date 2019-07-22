1920: Ledolomac u Helsinkiju - Monitor.hr
1920: Ledolomac u Helsinkiju


15.05. (13:00)

I potresan i dirljiv video: Toreador biku obrisao suze prije nego što mu je presudio

17.01. (22:30)

Ne sprdamo se, u čudu smo

Bizarno i simpatično: Mongolski hard-rock

Oni su The Hu, mongolski bend koji svira hard-rock na folk instrumentima, a ove će godine objaviti svoj prvi album ‘Gereg’, nazvan tako po diplomatskoj putovnici iz vremena Džingis Kana.

22.12.2018. (11:00)

5 videa dana koje morate pogledati

19.07.2018. (13:16)

Oprez u prometu

Rimac automobili testiraju autonomno vozilo

Vozilo ima osam kamera, šest radara, 12 ultrazvučnih senzora i vrlo prezizni GPS sustav. Vozilo prikuplja 6 TB podataka svaki sat vožnje.

Rimac's Autonomous Research Vehicle on the roads

Our Autonomous Driving Team launches its fleet of Research Vehicles to accelerate the development of our Autonomous Driving System and C_Two’s signature feature – the Driving Coach. The fleet will consist of several types of vehicles for different applications and scenarios with higher performance and more exciting vehicles to come later this year. The vehicle shown in the video features a suite of 8 cameras, 6 radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, an inertial measurement unit and high-precision GPS. The Research Vehicles can be controlled by our on-board AI system and will be used for data collection and testing of our algorithms. Interesting fact: the vehicle collects 6 TB of data for every hour of driving. All that data is used to develop our deep learning and AI models for perception, localisation, motion planning and driver monitoring.

Objavljuje Rimac Automobili u Srijeda, 18. srpnja 2018.