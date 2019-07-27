Anthony Brooks – Amerikanac hrvatskih korijena koji je oslikao Zagreb i Opuzen

View this post on Instagram

For my second year at festival @zen_opuzen , I got the chance to go and do something a little different than normal. I tend to stay away from doing fully human figures because I want the imagery to be relatable for everyone without any prejudice. Hence the animal faces rather than one with a specific hair, skin, or eye color. The pose is generally left to speak for itself and that's that. This time was a bit different. I spent so long working on several sketches (sorry and thanks for working with me on this, Josip & Giovanni) and finally decided against using an animal head. I don't want to be limited to just that, the same as I don't want to paint only men in suits. The imagery was strong and the relationship that it formed with the building was amazing. So I left it and tried something new. I'm really glad that I did and the reactions of the people in the apartments around were a fantastic sign that it was well-received. Anyway, enough words. Thanks again to Festival Zen Opuzen and the city of Opuzen for an amazing time and a great wall to paint. 🙂