Izvor iz HDZ-a: ‘Plenković se o Paladini trebao informirati ranije i to od SOA-e. A bilo bi dovoljno i da je ukucao njegovo ime na Googleu’ (Nacional)

⚡️ Zelensky visits military positions in Kharkiv Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the positions of Ukraine's military, assessed the destroyed infrastructure of the region, met with local authorities and presented Ukrainian soldiers with state awards.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 29, 2022