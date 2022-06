New: Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed that #Russian forces will “accelerate” the “special military operation” in #Ukraine in a meeting w/ Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov on June 3, though they are unlikely able to do so.

