Hrvatsku od početka godine posjetilo više od 10 milijuna turista (N1)

🔥 These photos are reminders of not only burnt harvest that was supposed to feed the world, but also of the inhuman circumstances, in which journalists and photographers are working to tell the world truth about #Russia’s atrocities.

📸 mstyslav.chernov evgenymaloletka

