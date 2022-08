Milanović o Bagi: Radio je pošteno i nepotkupljivo, ali bio je puno više od toga (Nacional)

#Drought continues to affect northern #Italy 🇮🇹

In Piacenza, the Po river has reached its lowest level since records started

The effects of water scarcity on Isola Serafini are visible when comparing #Copernicus #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰️images of 🟢10 July 2021 & 🟤30 July 2022#siccità pic.twitter.com/AAr9XMQNFL

— Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) July 31, 2022