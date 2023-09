Update: Morocco Quake Death Toll Exceeds 2,900, 300,000 homeless and one third are children. 💔

Source:https://t.co/2y1F9jceaa

Stay safe🙏

Video capturing blue light before the earthquake.

– What I know is that the light comes from a festival.#StaySafe #earthquake #Marocco pic.twitter.com/AEWHbNmQkh

— World Natural Disaster News (@WorldNaturalDN) September 12, 2023