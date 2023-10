This is how your immune system chases pathogens and destroyes them.

It’s called Phagocytosis: the immune response of Macrophage cells in this case directed to Escherichia coli bacteria which attach on the digestive system.

[📹 Helix Animation]pic.twitter.com/AfZRSgCdDJ

