Saint-Malo, Brittany, has one of the highest tides in Europe, with water that can rise 13 m over.

These houses (here seen during storm Ciara), are built as a sea wall and 4 layer glass on the front windows.

[📹 Easy Ride]pic.twitter.com/iXJIUSpL17

— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 28, 2023