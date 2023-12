A new ocean is forming in Africa along a 35-mile crack that opened up in Ethiopia in 2005. The crack, which has been expanding ever since, is a result of three tectonic plates pulling away from each other.

It's thought that Africa's new ocean will take at least 5 million to 10…

