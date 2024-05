☄️😍 ESA’s fireball camera in Cáceres, Spain, spotted this stunning meteor last night!

Our Planetary Defence Office are currently analysing the size and trajectory of the object to assess the chance that any material made it to the surface.

Credit: ESA/PDO/AMS82 – AllSky7 pic.twitter.com/gSU4unncQW

— ESA Operations (@esaoperations) May 19, 2024