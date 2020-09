Da seli srpsku ambasadu iz Tel Aviva u Jeruzalem? Ček da vidim… :facepalm:

Here the moment President Vucic 🇷🇸 was informed that he was going to move his Israel 🇮🇱 embassy to Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/8195dGDZQT

— Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) September 5, 2020