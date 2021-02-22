Danas (18:00)
Slijetanje u dijelovima
Dijelovi Boinga 777 otpali iznad Denvera nakon kvara motora
Sletio je sigurno. Ovo je snimka putnika iz aviona.
Passengers have captured the moment a United Airlines plane flying from Denver, Colorado to Honolulu, Hawaii was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine caught on fire shortly after takeoff. Full story: https://t.co/8szO5VyrKB pic.twitter.com/scOfY4RFNo
— news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) February 21, 2021
A kako je to izgledalo sa zemlje.
United Airlines Boeing 777 operating as flight 328 flying from Denver – Honolulu suffered a serious engine failure on takeoff.
It made an emergency landing and everyone is ok.
Check out these pieces of the engine falling from the sky…pic.twitter.com/1IyBj6Nlf2
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 20, 2021