Čija je ono zvijezda?

Supernova remnant E0519 was left behind after a massive star exploded about 160,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Roughly 30 light years across, this expanding shell of debris contains multimillion degree gas that glows brightly in X-ray light. pic.twitter.com/dYO5ixpabJ

— Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) March 18, 2024