Od danas pa do Božića Keysoff.com vam nudi Mega Christmas Super Deal – svatko tko kupi Office 2019 Professional Plus ili Office 2016 Professional Plus dobiva automatski uz to i Windows 10 Professional ili Windows 10 Home besplatno.

Ako želite samo nadograditi Windowse na svom računalu možete naći odlične prilike za Windows 10, uz kuponski kod BXM45 ostvariti ćete 45% popusta CD-ključ:

Ovdje su i ostale Božićne super ponude. Opširnije Keysoff.com