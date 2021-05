"if it doesn’t come bursting out of you

in spite of everything,

don’t do it.

unless it comes unasked out of your

heart and your mind and your mouth

and your gut,

don’t do it."

Bukowski's fantastic poem "so you want to be a writer": https://t.co/86rJYQssA6

— Brain Pickings (@brainpickings) November 23, 2018