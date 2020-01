“Ako ćemo raditi samo od 8 do 5 nećemo ništa napraviti.”

In 1999, Jack Ma started Alibaba in his apartment & pitched friends on the business:

“We need to learn the hard working spirit of Silicon Valley. If we go to work at 8am and go home at 5pm, this is not a tech company and Alibaba will never be successful.”pic.twitter.com/kawaqmHUDB

— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) January 3, 2020