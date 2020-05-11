Kako bi to bilo kada bi vojni budžeti bili preusmjereni na zdravstvo? - Monitor.hr
Danas (16:00)

Kako bi to bilo kada bi vojni budžeti bili preusmjereni na zdravstvo?

Za cijenu jednog borbenog aviona F35 moglo bi se nabaviti 3.244 kreveta za intenzivnu njegu… Al Jazeera


