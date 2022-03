Na snimci je trenutak kada ruski tenk pogađa stambenu zgradu u kojoj se nalazi hrabri snimatelj

Gut-wrenching footage I've geolocated to Borodianka, within the Russian line of advance northwest of Kyiv. Someone is filming out a window when a tank appears to fire a shell right into their building.

Coordinates: 50.643647046846056, 29.934068630171048 pic.twitter.com/rrnyVbTRtQ

— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) March 1, 2022