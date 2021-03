During social distancing, it’s important to remember good conference call etiquette:

– awkward silence

– can you hear me

– [weird small talk because someone is 10 min late]

– BEEP BOOP

– strange crunch

– heavy breath

– oops sorry you go ahead

– sorry no, you

– BOOP beep

– bye?

— Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) March 10, 2020