Ljetna rasprodaja: Windows 10 samo 8 eura! - Monitor.hr
Danas (09:00)

Sponzorirana vijest

Ljetna rasprodaja: Windows 10 samo 8 eura!

Sredina ljeta je uobičajeno vrijeme za rasprodaje, a tako je i u Keysoff web shopu za softver. Za ove ponude vam ne treba poseban kupon:

Uz kupon BFS45 dobivate 45% popusta:

A 58% popusta dobivate uz upis kupona BFS58 za sljedeće pakete:


Slične vijesti

08.07. (09:00)

Sponzorirana vijest

Ljetna rasprodaja: Windows 10 samo 8 eura!

Sredina ljeta je uobičajeno vrijeme za rasprodaje, a tako je i u Keysoff web shopu za softver. Za ove ponude vam ne treba poseban kupon:

Uz kupon BFS45 dobivate 45% popusta:

A 58% popusta dobivate uz upis kupona BFS58 za sljedeće pakete:

20.05. (12:00)

Sponzorirana vijest

Stigla Keysoff ljetna rasprodaja: Windows Pro 8,88 €

Softverski web shop Keysoff.com u ove kišne dane već nudi ljetnu rasprodaju Windows, Office i drugih Microsoftovih proizvoda po 40-55 posto popusta. Operacijski sustavi se mogu dobiti uz 40% popusta uz upis koda BSM40:

A ove pakete možete dobiti 55% sniženo uz upis kupona BSM55:

30.04. (16:00)

Sponzorirana vijest

Posebna ponuda za Praznik rada: Windows10 već od 5 eura, a Office 2019 samo 25 eura

Iskoristite priliku! Posebna ponuda za Praznik rada na Keysworld

Paketi uz 57% uz kupon BCD57

Posebna ponuda sa popustom od 50% uz kupon ECD50

19.04. (12:00)

Sponzorirana vijest

Posebna rasprodaja na Keysoff shopu: Windows 10 Pro samo 7,27€

Pogledajte tu proljetnu rasprodaju na Keysoffu. Trebate li Win10 Pro, Office 2019 or LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel), a tu su i kuponi za još jeftiniju kupnju. Evo izbora iz ponude, za ove ne trebate kupon, već su jako snižene:

Uz promotivni kod OFF45 dobiti ćete 45% popusta na naznačene cijene proizvoda

A evo i nekih ključeva za pakete uz popust od 58% uz kod OFF58:

24.02. (10:00)

Sponzorirana vijest

Proljetna rasprodaja – Windows 10 Pro za 7,40€, Office 2019 Pro Plus za 29,69€ i još mnogo toga

Vrijeme je za buđenje iz zimske hibernacije, nabavku računala, a onda i softvera koji ga pogoni. Keysoff za tu prigodu nudi izvrsne cijene u Proljetnoj rasprodaju Microsoftovog softvera. Evo cijena za Windowse (kupon kod BSD50):

A ovdje su cijene za Office paket koji možete dobiti 58% jeftinije uz kupon kod BSD58:

Sve ostale ponude i informacije pogledajte na Keysoff dućanu.

17.12.2020. (11:00)

Sponzorirana vijest

Božično ludilo! Kupi Office, Windowsi su besplatno!

Od danas pa do Božića Keysoff.com vam nudi Mega Christmas Super Deal – svatko tko kupi Office 2019 Professional Plus ili Office 2016 Professional Plus dobiva automatski uz to i Windows 10 Professional ili Windows 10 Home besplatno. 

Ako želite samo nadograditi Windowse na svom računalu možete naći odlične prilike za Windows 10, uz kuponski kod BXM45 ostvariti ćete 45% popusta CD-ključ:

Ovdje su i ostale Božićne super ponude. Opširnije Keysoff.com

11.11.2020. (12:07)

Sponzorirana vijest

Mega rasprodaja za 11.11. – kupite 1 dobijete 2: Za kupnju MS Officea dobijete besplatne Windowse

Danas je 11.11. Singles Day, svjetski dan velikih rasprodaja i za taj dan KeysOff.com vam je pripremio neodoljive popuste na softver. Iskoristite priliku da kupnjom jednog softverskog paketa, tj. ključa, drugi dobijete besplatno i pritom vam ne treba kupon za popust. Evo nekih cijena:

Ako trebate samo Windows 10 Pro možete ih dobiti uz 45% popusta za samo 8,14 € i kupon BM45, za druge Microsoftove proizvode popust je čak 55%! Provjerite na KeysOff.com shopu. 

17.09.2020. (13:00)

Sponzorirana vijest

Ponuda koja se ne odbija: Windows 10 po 8,58 eura, MS Office po 23,40 eura!

Povodom početka nove školske godine web shop za softver Keysoff nudi totalno lude cijene za Microsoft pakete. Samo unesite promotivni kod za popust i dobiti ćete sniženje od 44-57 posto. Evo samo dijela onog što se nudi:

Pogledajte sve cijene na Kesyoff i ne zaboravite unijeti promotivne kodove koji su naznačeni. Opširnije

10.09.2020. (15:00)

Sponzorirani članak

Best Software Deals: Windows 10 low to €8.58 and Microsoft Office 2016 €23.40!

The wonderful people over at Keysoff are having an insane Back to School promotion that lets you grab some stunning software at insane prices! The education-focused sale lets you pick up a whopping 57% discount on Microsoft Office software and a grin-inducing 42% on the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system.

If that sounds like you it’s probably a good job we have deals for both of those right now. You can save up to 57% if you remember to enter a special discount code during checkout.

But, in the spirit of making the back to school process a happy one for everyone involved, Keysoff is taking the already low prices and throwing in some additional discounts via the use of a slew of discount codes. Let’s take a look at what you can get:

As mentioned, you can grab yourself a flat 57% discount on Microsoft Office software. This is going to take your productivity levels to the next level. Do you anticipate having to crate spreadsheets galore next semester? Well, this is what you need:

Extra 42% Off for Windows 10 with coupon code: KK42

Extra 57% off for office 2016 series with coupon code: KK57

Extra 55% Off for other MS Office series with coupon code: KK55

Not only are you going to be getting stunning savings on stunning software but you are also going to benefit from a quick and easy paperchase process and top notch after sales care in the unlikely event that you actually encounter any issues with the purchase.

About Keysoff.com

Buy from a global leader in selling genuine games and software keys. We have clients from every part of the world. We provide 24×7 support along with great offers on all our software keys range. When you purchase from Keysoff.com, you can be sure of dealing with a trusted brand that sells only genuine software.

To contact us, simply drop an email to service@keysoff.com and our customer support team will take care of your request as soon as possible.