One Russian to another: What’s the news?

—We’re at war with NATO!

How’s it going?

—We’ve lost 15,000 soldiers, 100 aircraft, and 600 tanks.

How about NATO?

—Oh, they haven’t started fighting yet. https://t.co/BeCLBdav3V

— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) April 1, 2022