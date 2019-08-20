$tip€
Miočić od UFC-a za pobjedu dobio – 750.000 dolara
View this post on Instagram
I’ve achieved my goals through hard work. My entire life I’ve been put to the test. It’s easy to shout out the success, but this is what it really looks like… I am a 5X WORLD CHAMPION, firefighter, husband, father, and everything else I’ve worked so hard for my entire life bc I always keep my fighting spirit. I will never be outworked. Never stop moving forward. I still have a lot more to accomplish. #SM #ChampionBlood #OneMoreForTheLand
UFC je na honorare 24 sudionika i sudionice UFC 241 potrošio sve skupa tri milijuna i 155 tisuća dolara, a od toga honorar Stipe Miočića iznosi 750.000 dolara, kojem se može pridodati i bonus od 50.000 dolara za izvedbu večeri. Honorar poraženog Daniela Cormiera je pola milijuna dolara. Honorari ne uključuju postotak zarade od prodanih prijenosa. Fight Site…