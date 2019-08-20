Miočić od UFC-a za pobjedu dobio - 750.000 dolara - Monitor.hr
Miočić od UFC-a za pobjedu dobio – 750.000 dolara

 

UFC je na honorare 24 sudionika i sudionice UFC 241 potrošio sve skupa tri milijuna i 155 tisuća dolara, a od toga honorar Stipe Miočića iznosi 750.000 dolara, kojem se može pridodati i bonus od 50.000 dolara za izvedbu večeri. Honorar poraženog Daniela Cormiera je pola milijuna dolara. Honorari ne uključuju postotak zarade od prodanih prijenosa. Fight Site


