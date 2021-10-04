Ništa ne brinite
Ekipe su na terenu
Mark Zuckerberg trying to fix the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crash.#WhatsApp #instagramdown #Facebookdown pic.twitter.com/fE6Bo5pX6q
— Yaseen Khan (@yaseen_khan81) October 4, 2021
Photo leak from the headquarters of WhatsApp , Facebook and Instagram right now 🤣🤣#Facebook #facebookdown #WhatsApp #instagram #whatsappdown #instagramdown #memes #meme #funny pic.twitter.com/fqMChjtLXZ
— Downtime Memes (@DowntimeMemes) October 4, 2021
I Facebook je morao koristiti Twitter
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.
— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Dobar dan za Twitter, Telegram… Kad jednom smrkne, drugom svane.