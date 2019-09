Leading scientists tell us that the gap between what we should do to tackle the climate crisis & what we are actually doing, continues to widen.

We must reverse this trend with decisive #ClimateAction.

New United in Science report: https://t.co/in4a0IEMvA pic.twitter.com/a1uMffxFWv

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 23, 2019