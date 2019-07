Nakon što ga je amenovala kraljica.

"The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts because we are going to restore trust in our democracy." Boris Johnson vows to leave the E.U. on October 31st no matter what https://t.co/mDY2bOX8G3 pic.twitter.com/X7q9OqwAvs

— TIME (@TIME) 24. srpnja 2019.