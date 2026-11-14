Politička diplomacija bez rukavica

Q: You recently called President Trump the dumbest fucking guy who ever was president.

El-Sayed: True.

Q: You’ve also said Democrats should drop the decorum and treat the president as the unserious fool that he is.

El-Sayed: True.

Q: Why are you taking that approach?

El-Sayed: Because he’s a bully alongside being a narcissist. And the only way you deal with bullies is to stand up to them.

Because here’s the thing about it: bullies don’t bully you because they necessarily care for the thing you have. They bully you because they like to bully you, because it makes them feel strong.

The way you take on a bully is to bully back, because then they learn that this does not make them feel strong. It makes them feel weak, and they don’t like to feel weak. So they back off.

— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 12, 2026