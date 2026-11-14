Prvi musliman u Senatu: Trump je je*eno najgluplji tip koji je ikada bio predsjednik - Monitor.hr
Danas (20:00)

Politička diplomacija bez rukavica

Prvi musliman u Senatu: Trump je je*eno najgluplji tip koji je ikada bio predsjednik


Novoizabrani demokratski senator iz Michigana Abdul El-Sayed u intervjuu za NPR potvrdio je ranije izjave iz podcasta Pod Save America u kojima je američkog predsjednika Donalda Trumpa nazvao “najglupljim tipom koji je ikada bio predsjednik”, nasilnikom i narcisom, poručivši demokratima da odbace pristojnost i uzvrate istom mjerom. El-Sayed, epidemiolog i prvi musliman izabran u američki Senat koji na dužnost stupa u siječnju 2027. godine, tijekom kampanje je i sam bio meta uvreda Donalda Trumpa i potpredsjednika JD Vancea, koji su ga nazvali “džihadističkim luđakom” i “malim podlacem”. Unatoč oštroj retorici s obje strane, El-Sayed je u istom razgovoru za NPR istaknuo kako je spreman sastati se s Trumpom i surađivati na temama oko kojih mogu postići dogovor, navodeći pritom okončanje rata u Iranu, ukidanje carina i rješavanje problema visokih životnih troškova kao prioritete na kojima bi demokrati trebali raditi. Index


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