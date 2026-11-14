Politička diplomacija bez rukavica
Prvi musliman u Senatu: Trump je je*eno najgluplji tip koji je ikada bio predsjednik
Q: You recently called President Trump the dumbest fucking guy who ever was president.
El-Sayed: True.
Q: You’ve also said Democrats should drop the decorum and treat the president as the unserious fool that he is.
El-Sayed: True.
Q: Why are you taking that approach?
El-Sayed: Because he’s a bully alongside being a narcissist. And the only way you deal with bullies is to stand up to them.
Because here’s the thing about it: bullies don’t bully you because they necessarily care for the thing you have. They bully you because they like to bully you, because it makes them feel strong.
The way you take on a bully is to bully back, because then they learn that this does not make them feel strong. It makes them feel weak, and they don’t like to feel weak. So they back off.
— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 12, 2026
Novoizabrani demokratski senator iz Michigana Abdul El-Sayed u intervjuu za NPR potvrdio je ranije izjave iz podcasta Pod Save America u kojima je američkog predsjednika Donalda Trumpa nazvao “najglupljim tipom koji je ikada bio predsjednik”, nasilnikom i narcisom, poručivši demokratima da odbace pristojnost i uzvrate istom mjerom. El-Sayed, epidemiolog i prvi musliman izabran u američki Senat koji na dužnost stupa u siječnju 2027. godine, tijekom kampanje je i sam bio meta uvreda Donalda Trumpa i potpredsjednika JD Vancea, koji su ga nazvali “džihadističkim luđakom” i “malim podlacem”. Unatoč oštroj retorici s obje strane, El-Sayed je u istom razgovoru za NPR istaknuo kako je spreman sastati se s Trumpom i surađivati na temama oko kojih mogu postići dogovor, navodeći pritom okončanje rata u Iranu, ukidanje carina i rješavanje problema visokih životnih troškova kao prioritete na kojima bi demokrati trebali raditi. Index