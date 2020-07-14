Sponzorirani članak

Whether you’re setting up a new home office given the current pandemic or are just looking to upgrade your own computer, there’s a good chance you’re on the lookout for an inexpensive way to get your hands on new copies of Microsoft Windows 10 and Microsoft Office 2019.

The biggest summer sale of 2020 is here! In the O2keys Summer Sale 2020, get access to offers never heard before. With our offers, you can get up to flat 55% OFF on all Microsoft products keys. Check out our great summer sale offers below and be sure to grab them today before they are gone forever.

If that sounds like you it’s probably a good job we have deals for both of those right now. You can save up to 57% if you remember to enter a special discount code during checkout.

If you’re setting up an office you’re probably going to need both of these, but these deals are equally great even if you’re just upgrading an old version of Microsoft Office or are somehow still using Windows 7. Regardless of the reason, you can upgrade now and save big.

Without further ado, here’s what we have on offer, starting with Microsoft Office.

Extra 42% Off for Windows 10 with coupon code: BR42 .

Extra 57% off for office 2016 series with coupon code: BR57

Extra 55% Off for other MS Office series with coupon code: BR55

All you need to do is remember to enter the special discount code when checking out and that’s all there is to it. What are you waiting for?

Have Questions?

Need assistance before or after ordering? We’re here for your help. Please email us at support@o2keys.com anytime and we will be glad to delight you with our outstanding customer service.