Say religion is very important in their lives.

Ethiopia: 98%

Pakistan: 94%

Indonesia: 93%

India: 80%

Brazil: 72%

Turkey: 68%

Greece: 56%

US: 53%

Mexico: 45%

Israel: 36%

Spain: 22%

Italy: 21%

Vietnam: 18%

Russia: 16%

France: 11%

Germany: 10%

Japan: 10%

UK: 10%

China: 3%

(Pew)

— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 13, 2019