Major waves (keep watching at least 10 seconds into the video) in Acireale (CT), eastern Sicily late this afternoon, Sep 28. Under the effects of the #medicane in the central Mediterranean. Video: Pierpaolo Vecchio pic.twitter.com/RuWXuidw88

Latest IR images of the #medicane in the central Mediterranean show vigorous convection around the center of the system in a growing comma shape: it seems very possible that convection will fully enclose the system in the next hours! Imagery: @meteociel pic.twitter.com/IBl1uikqG1

— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 29, 2018