Lopta je okrugla
Veličine ekonomija država po BDP-u
Best of 2019 The $86 trillion world #economy – in one chart https://t.co/6eJHgZgmoZ pic.twitter.com/G8AuFdgERt
— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 26, 2019
Best of 2019 The $86 trillion world #economy – in one chart https://t.co/6eJHgZgmoZ pic.twitter.com/G8AuFdgERt
— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 26, 2019
Best of 2019 In 2016, half of all gun deaths occured in the Americas https://t.co/8HKDGJZI30 #conflict pic.twitter.com/wXX1E4BnO0
— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 26, 2019
Best of 2019 Which countries get the most sleep – and how much do we really need? https://t.co/YJAwQGtrJT #health pic.twitter.com/HUhImKGGiS
— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 24, 2019
Softverski ključ može biti odličan izbor za savršeni božićni poklon, a što je najbolje kupujete ga brzo i bez gužve, a stiže odmah e-mailom. U ovotjednoj ponudi izdvajamo Windows 10 Professional za 9.09 eura, Office 2016 Pro za 21,44 eura i Office 2019 Pro za 40,29 eura. Širu ponudu softverskih paketa možete naći ovdje i na Keysworlds stranicama. Platiti možete Paypalom i raznim kreditnim i debitnim karticama.
Best of 2019 5 maps that reveal the world’s remaining wildernesses https://t.co/8DWAXtFpJ7 #environment pic.twitter.com/uK7xSI0xHR
— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 23, 2019
The geography of gender: where women work, economies grow https://t.co/LSKczIvqmR #gendergap20 @Mastercard @CNTR4growth pic.twitter.com/NStfln2pTU
— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 19, 2019
How the digital economy is shaping a new Bangladesh https://t.co/Q5xJ8xxaWX #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/7hv4wvuzkA
— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 19, 2019
3 reasons we must make the economy truly circular https://t.co/9s5vx0RDtm pic.twitter.com/9dLQoQVMaK
— World Economic Forum (@wef) November 14, 2019
English language skills are lagging behind in these European countries https://t.co/RwSE3jQTqy #education pic.twitter.com/hG4HU8WLj2
— World Economic Forum (@wef) November 8, 2019
If you like travelling, these countries should be on your list https://t.co/adUE0EfjAz #tourism pic.twitter.com/rnZ5DW5kOg
— World Economic Forum (@wef) November 1, 2019
More than half of the global population is now online https://t.co/gaZGYAjszf #internet pic.twitter.com/ElHLKZGHEW
— World Economic Forum (@wef) October 31, 2019
How many websites are there? https://t.co/efy4IOytYS #technology pic.twitter.com/hRBR4hq07w
— World Economic Forum (@wef) October 29, 2019