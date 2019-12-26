Veličine ekonomija država po BDP-u - Monitor.hr

Slične vijesti

Velika božićna rasprodaja: Windows 10 Pro 9.09 eura, Office 2016 Pro 21,44 eura!

Softverski ključ može biti odličan izbor za savršeni božićni poklon, a što je najbolje kupujete ga brzo i bez gužve, a stiže odmah e-mailom. U ovotjednoj ponudi izdvajamo Windows 10 Professional za 9.09 eura, Office 2016 Pro za 21,44 eura i Office 2019 Pro za 40,29 eura. Širu ponudu softverskih paketa možete naći ovdje i na Keysworlds stranicama. Platiti možete Paypalom i raznim kreditnim i debitnim karticama.