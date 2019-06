He's back.

Watch full coverage of President Trump's state visit to the UK from Monday on @SkyNews. #TrumpVisit

You can find us on Sky channel 501 📺 or live here 👀 https://t.co/mFrfbZgLZW pic.twitter.com/IKuUrlFuTi

— Sky News (@SkyNews) 2. lipnja 2019.