Business & pleasure

Zvijezde koje su se bacile u proizvodnju vina i pjenušaca

Jay-Z potpisuje francuski pjenušac Armand de Brignac Gold, Mary J. Blige vlasnica je talijanske vinarije Sun Goddess Wines, Cameron Diaz potpisue španjolsko vino Aveline, a u vinski biznis upustila se i Sarah Jessica Parker, proizvodi Invivo X rose. T-portal

 

Introducing @avaline! 🌟 It all started two years ago on a beautiful Los Angeles afternoon in the backyard with @katherinepower. We realized that we knew the contents of everything that went onto and into our bodies—why not wine? Our journey to answer that question led us to create @avaline, a range of clean wines. I’ve always believed that the key to wellness is balance. ⚖️ Creating a clean wine that is full of natural goodness and free from dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras helps me find that balance when I’m enjoying a glass of wine. It’s wine at its purest, created for those who embrace the pleasure of a whole life and a relaxed approach to wellbeing. 🍷✨ Link in bio. Cheers to that! CD #avaline

