Nesretan je onaj koji najviše cijeni uskraćenu sreću

Make your interests gradually wider and more impersonal, until bit by bit the walls of the ego recede, and your life becomes increasingly merged in the universal life. The man who, in old age, can see his life in this way, will not suffer from the fear of death, since the things he cares for will continue. And if, with the decay of vitality, weariness increases, the thought of rest will not be unwelcome. Bertrand Russell je esej Kako ostarjeti (How to Grow Old) napisao u 81. godini. Živio je 97 godina.