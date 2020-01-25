Pošaljite nam - malo čaja

Boris Johnson i EU potpisali sporazum o razdruživanju - Monitor.hr
Boris Johnson i EU potpisali sporazum o razdruživanju

Britanski premijer i čelnici Europske unije potpisali su u petak sporazum o izlasku Ujedinjenog Kraljevstva iz Europske unije predviđen za 31. siječnja. Još da treba ratificirati Euro-parlament.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Today I have signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st, honouring the democratic mandate of the British people. <br> <br>This signature heralds a new chapter in our nation’s history. <a href=”https://t.co/IaGTeeL2is”>pic.twitter.com/IaGTeeL2is</a></p>&mdash; Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) <a href=”https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1220759425868275712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>


