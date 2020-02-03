Kinezi dronovima mjere temperaturu ljudima - Monitor.hr
Danas (22:00)

Ide vizita

Kinezi dronovima mjere temperaturu ljudima

Sve što stanari trebaju napraviti je izaći na balkon gdje im dron sa termovizijskom kamerom očita temperturu.


Izvor informacije je Global Times kineski dnevnik na engleskom jeziku


