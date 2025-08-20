Mozak na WiFi: kad ti misao piše poruke - Monitor.hr
Nema više pričanja "u sebi" – sad i znanstvenici slušaju

Mozak na WiFi: kad ti misao piše poruke

Znanstvenici sa Stanforda razvili su sučelje mozak-računalo koje uspješno čita unutarnji govor s točnošću do 74 posto. U pokusu s četvero paraliziranih sudionika, ugrađene mikroelektrode bilježile su moždane signale dok su zamišljali izgovor riječi. AI je zatim prepoznavala rečenice iz vokabulara od 125 tisuća riječi. Ovo je prvi put da je zabilježena jasna moždana aktivnost povezana s neizgovorenim govorom, a tehnologija bi mogla značajno olakšati komunikaciju osobama s govornim i motoričkim poteškoćama. Bug donosi pregled tjednih novosti iz znanosti (i tehnologije).


Slične vijesti

17.07.2020. (15:30)

Misli kao crvi

Znanstvenici uspjeli ‘izmjeriti’ misao: Imamo ih 6200 dnevno

Prosječan čovjek ima oko 6200 misli kroz dan, pokazuju istraživanja ljudskog mozga provedena na Sveučilištu Queen u Kanadi. Stručnjaci su opisali metodu izoliranja specifičnih trenutaka kad je čovjek fokusiran na jednu ideju, fenomen koji su istraživači opisali kao ‘crv u mislima’. Kad osoba krene u novu misao, ona stvara nove misaone crve koji se pojavljuju upravo kao što se pojavljuju novi događaji na ekranu dok gledamo neki film. 24sata

01.09.2018. (19:35)

Prilog za kurikularnu reformu

Emerson: Karakter je iznad intelekta

Ralph Waldo Emerson o općevažećoj dogmi da je čitanje uvijek dobro. Nije, jer zatupljuje genija u tebi (ne prevodimo na hrvatski, jer se ne usudimo kvariti fine misli): Books are the best of things, well used; abused, among the worst. What is the right use? They are for nothing but to inspire. [expand trigpos=”below” title=”više” swaptitle=”manje”]I had better never see a book, than to be warped by its attraction clean out of my own orbit, and made a satellite instead of a system. The one thing in the world, of value, is the active soul. This every man is entitled to; this every man contains within him, although, in almost all men, obstructed, and as yet unborn. The soul active sees absolute truth; and utters truth, or creates. In this action, it is genius; not the privilege of here and there a favorite, but the sound estate of every man. In its essence, it is progressive. The book, the college, the school of art, the institution of any kind, stop with some past utterance of genius. This is good, say they, — let us hold by this. They pin me down. They look backward and not forward. But genius looks forward: the eyes of man are set in his forehead, not in his hindhead: man hopes: genius creates… [/expand]
When he can read God directly, the hour is too precious to be wasted in other men’s transcripts of their readings… To je samo dio izvanrednog govora koji 34-godišnji Emerson održao na jučerašnji dan 1837. Brain Pickings

25.03.2015. (15:16)

Pozitivno pranje mozga

Moć afirmacija: Posebno djelotvorne ako ih se ponavlja prije spavanja

Prema nekim istraživanjima, dnevno nam kroz glavu prođe između 45.000 i 51.000 misli, a 80-90 posto ih je negativno. Te negativne misli hrane naša negativna unutarnja vjerovanja, kojih se ne može osloboditi. No sve se može promijeniti ako se nauči crne misli zamijeniti pozitivnima. Najbolje je to činiti prije spavanja, ponavljajući afirmacije nekoliko minuta, a onda ćemo s vremenom u njih početi vjerovati, tako nas bar uvjerava Atma.hr.