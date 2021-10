Gimme Shelter

View this post on Instagram

I've waited 5 years for this moment, I’ve waited until I felt this music was right, that I could stand behind it and feel it’s the best and most honest art I could possibly make. I gave everything to this record, all my love, all my passion, every inch of me is found in this music. Now I let it go and I hope it finds you. Thank you for being so patient, thank you for being there. Primal and beautiful, vulnerable and strong, this is my record, Hunter. Link in bio.