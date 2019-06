Počela završnica Lige nacija – Portugal pobijedio Švicarsku 3:1

Gibraltar nikad prije nije nikog pobijedio.

ℹ️ FULL-TIME ℹ️

🇫🇷 Griezmann nets double to sink Germany

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 First Wales victory in Dublin since 1992

🇬🇮 Gibraltar win second competitive game in a row #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/SReFrTL0KY

— UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) October 16, 2018