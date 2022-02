A spirited exchange between a Russian ship & a Georgian maintenance ship.

– You Russian?

– Yes.

– We refuse you refueling.

– Who speaks?

– Assistant captain from Georgia. “Russian ship, go fuck yourself”

– But we run on fumes.

– Ok, then row, fucking invaders!#RussiaGoHome pic.twitter.com/DH7kK86Yr6

— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022