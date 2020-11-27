Velika rasprodaja na Keysworlds za Crni petak: Besplatni Windows 10! - Monitor.hr
Danas (10:00)

Stigao je i taj dan

Velika rasprodaja na Keysworlds za Crni petak: Besplatni Windows 10!

Da, Windows 10  su besplatni ako umente bilo koji Microsoft Office paket u Keysworlds.com web shopu. Evo cijena paketa u koje dobivate Windows 10 besplatno:

Ako pak želite samo Windowse i ništa drugo i na njih možete dobiti 45% popusta ako upišete kupon KOFF45

A čak 50% popusta možete dobiti na ostale Microsoftove pakete! Ništa nije nevjerojatno na Crni petak na Keysworlds.com. Zgrabite karticu i pokupujte sve. Roba (ključ) stiže na email, odmah.


Slične vijesti

16.10. (07:59)

Sponzorirana vijest

Zaista lude cijene softvera: Windowsi 10 za samo 7,83 eura i Office Pro Plus 2019 za 29,49 eura

S povratkom u školske klupe i online nastavu svoj softver nadogradite Microsoftovim paketima uz odlične popuste od 44 do 50 %. Ponuda vrijedi još kratko, a sve što trebate naći ćete na webshopu Keysworlds. Upišite promotivne kodove i ostvarite popuste, a mi izdvajamo samo dio ponude:

ne zaboravite upisati promotivni kod dok kupujete na Keysworlds.

12.06. (16:47)

Sponzorirani članak

MID-YEAR Madness hits Keysworlds: The best Microsoft products deals start from 9 € !

The biggest mid-year sale of 2020 is here! Announcing KeysWorlds.com once a year MID YEAR SALE for 2020 where you are getting up to flat 50% OFF on all Microsoft Office & Windows product licenses. And what else, you also get huge discounts on antivirus & security software! Now, can it get any bigger & better than this?

 

KeysWorlds MID YEAR SALE 2020

Be ready to be amazed by our offers during the mid-year sale of 2020. These are our hot selling offers which people are taking advantage of while you read this so if you decide to buy anything, be sure to claim that offer as soon as possible before we run out of it. Remember these are the offers which we run once a year only so if you miss these, you will have to wait for a year for these same deals. So do not wait & buy your choice of software today.

 

Flat 50% OFF on MS Office & Windows + Office Bundles

Get flat 50% OFF on MS Office or Windows plus Office bundle purchases. This is our fastest selling offer. Simply use coupon code “BOFF50” to claim your 50% discount on our already discounted rates. This is the perfect time to get MS OFFICE or Windows plus OFFICE.

 

 

Flat 35% OFF On All MS OFFICE & Windows OS

Get a huge discount of flat 35% OFF on all our MS OFFICE & Window OS keys on sale. To avail the discount, simply use coupon code “BOFF35” while checking out. Claim your discount today before we run out of usages of this coupon. With our wide range of MS Office & Windows OS software keys on sale, you are sure to find what you were looking for.

 

 

Flat 20% OFF On All Antivirus & Security Softwares

With 2020 proving to be a year of economic downturn, cyber criminals are on the lookout for your money and personal information more than ever. Do not take chances and get an antivirus today for your mobile & computer. With our mid-year 2020 offer of flat 20% OFF on all antiviruses and security softwares, you can choose your pick easily. Use coupon code “BOFF20” to get flat 20% OFF on the price while checking out. Get secured today at a price unavailable anywhere else on the Internet.

 

McAfee Antivirus – 1 PC – 1 Year at €9.59

Avast Internet Security – 1 PC – 1 Year at €15.19

Kaspersky Internet Security Multi Device 2020 – 1 Device – 1 Year at €20.79

Kaspersky Antivirus 2020 – 1 PC – 1 Year at €19.19

Eset Nod32 Internet Security – 1 PC – 1 Year  at €30.39

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus – 1 PC – 1 Year EU at €31.99

 

Be sure to take advantage of our once a year offers above. These deep discounts on product keys won’t be there forever so claim your product key today. Use our vast online payment options to pay securely online for your order and get your product key delivered to you right away digitally.

 

Need Help? Have Queries?

KeysWorlds.com support team is here for you before or after ordering. If you need any help while ordering something or have any issues with your existing order, just drop us an email at support@keysworlds.com and we will take care of it. Order from us today to experience our amazingly lower prices, special deals and world class customer service.

28.05. (14:00)

Ljetna rasprodaja: Nabavite Windows 10 potpuno besplatno!


Stigla je najveća ljetna softverska rasprodaja u 2020. Keysworlds.com vam nudi softverske licence i ključeve po izuzetno povoljnim cijenama, a ovog puta uz uredski softver u paketu dobivate i Windwows 10 besplatno. Evo za ilustraciju cijena nekoliko kombinacija: Microsoft Office 2019 Pro + Windows 10 Pro po cijeni od 32,99 eura. Ili još povoljnije nešto stariji Office 2016 Pro + Windows 10 Pro za svega 18,49 eura. Opširnije o paketima, cijenama i kako pomoću kupona dobiti te lude cijene.

20.05. (15:14)

Sponzorirana vijest

Što trebati znati ako radite od kuće? Da Office 2019 možete kupiti za manje od 30 eura

U vrijeme koronavirusa svi koji to mogu ostaju raditi kod kuće. Donosimo vam nekoliko savjeta kako postići da vaš kućni ured bude mjesto udobnosti i učinkovitosti.

  • Definirajte dnevne rutine
  • Nemojte zaboraviti na pauze
  • Učinite radni prostor ugodnim
  • Koristite najbolji softver za rad od kuće

Za prve 3 stvari se pobrinite sami, a mi će vam pomoći da nađete najbolji softver po najjeftinijim cijenama. Na keysworlds.com možete nabaviti Office 2019 za svega 29.50 eura, a Office u paketu sa Windows 10 Pro za samo 35.00 eura. Pogledajte sami i ostale fenomenalne cijene koje vam sve nudi keysworlds.com i kako ostvariti dodatne popuste.

13.05. (17:34)

Sponzorirana vijest

Promotivna ponuda: Kupite MS Office i dobijete Windows 10 besplatno, već od 18,49 eura!


Zaposlenici masovno ostaju raditi od kuće, ali da biste bili učinkoviti treba vam i pravi alat. Keysworlds.com vam nudi softverske licence i ključeve po izuzetno povoljnim cijenama, a ovog puta uz uredski softver u paketu dobivate i Windwows 10. Evo cijena nekoliko kombinacija: Microsoft Office 2019 Pro + Windows 10 Pro po cijeni od 32,99 eura. Ili još povoljnije nešto stariji Office 2016 Pro + Windows 10 Pro za svega 18,49 eura. Opširnije o paketima, cijenama i kako pomoću kupona dobiti te lude cijene.

16.04. (05:08)

What you should know about working from a home office. (Office 2019 under €30 already.)

In efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, many businesses have sent staffers to their home offices and remote workstations as social distance and shelter-in-place have become priorities.

Here’s some advice on how to make your home workspace a point of comfort and productivity.

SET A ROUTINE 

Sticking to a schedule helps you keep the lines between home and work clearly defined, but it’s a big challenge for many people because there are so many distractions.

Keeping boundaries between work and home life, even when you’re working from home, are important. 

DON’T FORGET BREAKS

Your work-from-home routine should include regular breaks, because being in front of a screen 7-8 hours a day is not good for you mentally or physically. Walking away is a positive way to recalibrate and refocus while making sure that you don’t become overwhelmed.

CREATE A COMFORTABLE SPACE 

For many of us, productivity is directly linked to comfort level. For many of us, productivity is directly linked to comfort level. Plants soften a work space, and you can put up those family photos just like you would at your normal work desk. A desk light or laptop stand might make you more comfortable, along with some other treats.

USE THE BEST HOME OFFICE SOFTWARE

The benefits of trusting Microsoft Office 2019 for your SoHo work don’t end at installing and setting up the PC, though. Microsoft Office 2019 is with more useful features that will make your work simply and high-efficiently. It will be the best option for you with its powerful function like roaming pencil case and improved inking features, new data analysis features in Excel, along with the ability to use Morph and Zoom effects in PowerPoint.

Here we introduce keysworlds.com, a new license and software key marketplace offering top prices and incredible discount ranges from 35%-50% off. For office 2019, keysworlds offer €58.99, less than half of the original price. On base of the incredible price, applying the magical coupon code SPOFF50, you will get it with extra 50% off, to bring office 2019 home by final price €29.50

Office 2016 Pro is absolutely the most familiar office software for most of people, but their licenses usually come to us as too expensive, but you can find different and cheaper alternatives on Keysworlds.com with only €32.99. You will also get 40% off with another special coupon code AOFF40

The latest home office computer system: Windows 10 

The benefits of trusting Windows 10 for your SoHo work don’t end at installing and setting up the PC, though. For example, Windows 10 also includes Cortana—a voice-interactive virtual assistant—that will make your work simply and high-efficiently. Getting your PC an upgrade with the best price now for only €8.67 by applying promo code SPOFF35 with 35% discount. Keysworlds offers you perfect software products and customer service, which will leave you no worries after purchase.

Easy Buy, Easy Pay

Keysworlds offers an excellent service and a dedicated automatic system to establish unparalleled effectiveness, guaranteeing 100% customer satisfaction! You will receive your code to redeem in your account within minutes by E-mail. They also offer easy ways to pay, with secure and reliable payment methods such as PayPal, Bank Transfer, Credit Card or Debit Card, and 24/7 Customer Service (service@keysworlds.com) to ensure that you receive the proper assistance whenever you need it.

25.03. (11:20)

Sponzorirana vijest

Radite od doma? Olakšajte si posao uz prave aplikacije. Uzmite MS Office 50% jeftinije, a Windows 10 za samo €8.67

Došlo je vrijeme za masovno prebacivanje na rad od kuće, ali da biste bili učinkoviti treba vam i pravi alat. Keysworlds.com vam nudi softverske licence i ključeve po izuzetno povoljnim cijenama – Office 2019 Professional Plus za €29.50, Windows 10 Home + Office 2019 Pro za €36.00, Office 2016 Pro+ po €19.79, Windows 10 Pro za samo €8.67. Opširnije o paketima, cijenama i kako pomoću kupona dobiti te lude cijene.

25.03. (10:32)

Sponzorirani članak

Hard to Make Remote Work? You need right tools for home office! Ms Office Suite, Windows 10 for €8.67 already

Companies around the globe have rolled out mandatory remote work.

A rash of cases of the COVID-19 had popped up in Europe in late January. It has been spreading out almost everywhere in the world with a large group of infected people, which is not safe to go out to work anymore. Google, Microsoft, Twitter. Hitachi, Apple, Amazon. Chevron, Salesforce, Spotify. From the UK to the US, Japan to South Korea, these are all global companies that have, in the last few days, rolled out mandatory work-from-home policies amid the spread of Covid-19.

As a result, more and more people choose to work at home. Home office will become a global trend worldwide. Working at home without being affected and keep you safe both financially and physically is quite brilliant.

However, how could we work as efficiently as in the office? Firstly, keep a regular timetable for work and rest. Secondly, set up a separate working area at home and get yourself comfortable tables and chairs. More importantly, a smooth operating system is highly recommended. Under the influence of the epidemic, office software will set off a rush to buy. 

The Best home office software: Microsoft Office 2019 and office 2016

Office 2019 represents the latest perpetual release of Microsoft’s productivity suite，essentially bringing a number of features that have rolled out to Office 365 ProPlus over the past three years.  If you are a single user have to work at home recently and need high level of efficiency, office 2019 will be the best option for you with its powerful function like roaming pencil case and improved inking features, new data analysis features in Excel, along with the ability to use Morph and Zoom effects in PowerPoint. Let’s alone for the one-time purchase of 119, you get to install the latest version of the Microsoft Office apps on a single PC without extra yearly payment. 

Here we introduce keysworlds.com, a new license and software key marketplace offering top prices and incredible discount ranges from 38%-50% off. For office 2019, keysworlds offer €58.99, less than half of the original price. On base of the incredible price, applying the magical coupon code SPOFF50, you will get it with extra 50% off , to bring office 2019 home by final price €32.44.

Office 2016 Pro Plus is absolutely the most familiar office software for most of people, but their licenses usually come to us as too expensive. You can find different and cheaper alternatives on Keysworlds.com with only 32.99. You will also get 40% off with another special coupon code AOFF40

The latest home office computer system: Windows 10 

The benefits of trusting Windows 10 for your SoHo work don’t end at installing and setting up the PC, though. For example, Windows 10 also includes Cortana—a voice-interactive virtual assistant—that will make your work simply and high-efficiently. Getting your PC an upgrade with the best price now for only €8.67 by applying promo code SPOFF38 with 38% discount. Keysworlds offers you perfect software products and customer service, which will leave you no worries after purchase.

Note: 50% discount is only valid until the end of March 2020, while the 38% discount is valid as long as the code works. Time is limited, come and get the promotion now.

Easy Buy, Easy Pay

Keysworlds offers an excellent service and a dedicated automatic system to establish unparalleled effectiveness, guaranteeing 100% customer satisfaction! You will receive your code to redeem in your account within minutes by E-mail. They also offer easy ways to pay, with secure and reliable payment methods such as PayPal, Bank Transfer, Credit Card or Debit Card, and 24/7 Customer Service (service@keysworlds.com) to ensure that you receive the proper assistance whenever you need it.

10.03. (17:45)

Sponzorirani članak

Office 2019 vs Office 365: Which is right for you and how to get it almost free?

When talking about Office, we must refer to an important difference, and we have two alternatives in the market when we look for a version of Office to use at home (within those intended for domestic use). On the one hand the classic format that represents Office 2019 , a license buys forever, compared to Office 365, an Office but based on the cloud and by subscription payment.


Both proposals can have their audience, Office 2019 vs Office 365: Which is right for you ? 

Office 365 : Office 365 is a subscription service that offers access to six applications in its suite compared to the three that includes Office 2019. Now Word, Excel and PowerPoint are added Outlook, Publisher, Access along with Skype and storage in The cloud with Drive.

If you want to be up to date in terms of functions and take your work everywhere, Office 365 is your choice.

Office 2019 : Office 2019 gives you a much more traditional way of accessing Office programs. For the one-time purchase of $149, you get to install the latest version of the Microsoft Office apps on a single PC. These apps will then never be upgraded but they will receive security updates from Microsoft HQ. Apps included in this subscription are Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. What you don’t get though, is access to the cloud services that come with Office 365. If all that doesn’t sound like much compared to Office 365, you need to remember that with Office 2019 you own it forever.

If you are a single user and you’re simply looking for a way to build word documents, spreadsheets, or presentations then Office 2019 will offer you the greatest amount of value. Although you get a lot more with the Office 365 subscription, you will simply end up paying more for features you don’t use.

Price compare: 

In the case of Office 365, we have Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal versions, with prices of 69 and 99 euros per year respectively. In the case of Office 2019 in single payment, the amount to be disbursed is 149 euros. You will own it forever without extra yearly payment.

How to get it almost free?

Here we introduce keysworlds.com, a new license and software key marketplace offering top prices and incredible discount ranges from 35%-45% off. For office 2019, keysworlds offer €58.99, less than half of the original price, and on base of it, applying the magical coupon code SPOFF45 , you will get it with extra 45% off , to bring office 2019 home by final price €32.44.

As is known, office 2019 will only run on Windows 10. So it’s necessary to purchase windows 10 when office 2019 is already on your shopping list. Now the special discount for office 2019 & Window 10 bundle grants you with extra 45% off, which feels like window 10 almost free!

Just apply the 45% off coupon code “SPOFF45” and see what will happen:

Besides, Keysworlds is also offering a superb additional discount on all Microsoft products like windows key and office 2016 keys. You can also get 35% discount by applying the coupon code “SPOFF35”.

Note: The 35% discount is valid as long as the code works, however 45% discount is only valid until  end of March 2020. Time is limited, come and take this advantage now.


Meet Keysworlds.com!

Keysworlds offers an excellent service and a dedicated automatic system to establish unparalleled effectiveness, guaranteeing 100% customer satisfaction! You will receive your code to redeem in your account within minutes by E-mail. They also offer easy ways to pay, with secure and reliable payment methods such as PayPal, Bank Transfer, Credit Card or Debit Card, and 24/7 Customer Service (service@keysworlds.com) to ensure that you receive the proper assistance whenever you need it.

10.03. (17:45)

Sponzorirana vijest

Dilema: Office 2019 ili Office 365 – koja verzija vam treba i kako ju kupiti gotovo za badava?

Sa klasičnim Office 2019 paketom licencu kupujete jednom zauvijek, dok kod Office 365 plaćate godišnju pretplatu na aplikaciju u oblaku. Normalna cijena za Office 365 je od 69 do 99 eura, a za Office 2019 149 eura. No, na Kesworlds.com dućanu Office 365 možete kupiti za svega €14.29 (uz kupon za popust SPOFF35), a Office 2019 za samo €32.44 (uz kupon za popust SPOFF45). Lijepa razlika, zar ne? Ako uz Office 2019 u paketu uzmete i Windows 10 popusti su još veći i komplet košta €38.49. Solo Windows 10 Pro dođe €9.09. Još gomilu zanimljivog softvera po slično niskim cijenama možete naći na Keyworlds.com. Opširnije