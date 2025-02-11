Video: Život u Dubrovniku u 16. stoljeću - Monitor.hr
Danas (10:00)

A gdje je Dundo Maroje?

Video: Život u Dubrovniku u 16. stoljeću

@chronoforge In the year 1500 AD, Dubrovnik stood as a beacon of trade and culture along the Adriatic coast. From the bustling harbor filled with merchant ships to the lively marketplaces and grand stone walls, every corner of the city thrived with activity. Traders carefully inspected goods, maps were studied for distant journeys and the day ended under a star-filled sky as the sounds of the harbor faded into night. #history #historytok #dubrovnik ♬ original sound – Chrono Forge


Slične vijesti

29.01. (10:00)

Umjetna inteligencija koja je 'safe for work'

Gen AI: Kako prevladati rizike i steći povjerenje

Stvaranjem tekstova, slika i glazbe, prijevodima… Gen AI omogućio je širem krugu korisnika da se upoznaju s potencijalima umjetne inteligencije u svakodnevnom životu i poslu. No još nije potpuno prihvaćen i korišten. Glavni je razlog nedostatak povjerenja korisnika u njegovu sposobnost da proizvede točne i visokokompetentne informacije, da učinkovito rješava postavljene probleme i odgovori na sigurnosne izazove. Osim tehnoloških inovacija, potrebne su edukativne inicijative koje će povećati razinu povjerenja i udobnosti pri upotrebi tih naprednih alata. Kontinuiranim unapređenjem tehnologije, transparentnosti procesa i edukacijom korisnika Gen AI može ostvariti svoj puni potencijal i pružiti veliku vrijednost cijelom društvu. Lider

28.01. (09:00)

Njih ne misle zabraniti, za sad

Kinezi lansirali svoj model AI asistenta koji je odmah izazvao pad na američkim burzama, kažu da koriste jeftinije čipove

DeepSeek navodi da su njegovi modeli umjetne inteligencije usporedivi s onima američkih divova, poput OpenAI-ja, koji stoji iza ChatGPT-ja, i Googleovog Geminija, ali znatno jeftiniji. To je izazvalo pad raznih američkih dionica, posebno proizvođača čipova Nvidije koji je zabilježio rekordan jednodnevni gubitak za bilo koju tvrtku na Wall Streetu. Model koristi napredne tehnike poput “chain-of-thought” rezoniranja i pokazuje sposobnost samopoboljšanja bez ljudskog nadzora. Ovaj model postao je simbol tehnološke inovativnosti Kine i potaknuo je širu raspravu o globalnoj dominaciji u sektoru umjetne inteligencije. Index, uz to, DeepSeek je poručio da koristi jeftinije čipove i manje podataka, što je dovelo do pada cijena dionice Nvidije za 17 posto (Index)… Trump je izrazio optimizam: Nećete toliko trošiti, a dobit ćete isto (Index)… komentiraju i na Forumu

26.01. (08:00)

Za početak, treba puno struje

Projekt Stargate: najveći u nizu instalacija infrastrukture za AI

OpenAI, SoftBank i Oracle pokreću AI infrastrukturni projekt Stargate vrijedan 500 milijardi dolara. Sredstva su namijenjena izgradnji mreže podatkovnih centara za AI. Prvi centar gradit će se u Abileneu u Teksasu, nakon čega slijedi širenje u druge savezne države. U projektu sudjeluju vodeće tehnološke tvrtke i investicijski fondovi, u prvom redu SoftBank i OpenAI. Bug, Bloomberg Adria… Projekt nije ni počeo, već je izazvao javni sukob tehnoloških čelnika Elona Muska i Sama Altmana (Bug). Detaljnije se može saznati i na Forumu, gdje je pokrenuta tema.

09.01. (08:00)

Ej, aj padež

Šest AI trendova koji će obilježiti 2025. godinu

  • 1. AI modeli postat će sposobniji i korisniji – AI modeli bit će brži, učinkovitiji i prilagođeni specifičnim potrebama. Ti napredni modeli rješavat će složene probleme u znanosti, pravu i zdravstvu, nudeći alate za usporedbu ugovora, generiranje koda i izvršavanje radnog tijeka.
  • 2. AI agenti redefinirat će poslove – AI agenti transformirat će radna mjesta samostalno upravljajući ponavljajućim i složenim zadacima, od rješavanja IT problema do optimizacije radnog tijeka.
  • 3. AI pratioci u svakodnevnom životu – AI alati učinit će svakodnevni život učinkovitijim – pomoći će odrediti prioritetne zadatke, sumirati novosti i ponuditi vizualnu pomoć.
  • 4. Održivi razvoj umjetne inteligencije – Napreduje razvoj ‘zelene‘ umjetne inteligencije, na način da tvrtke poput, primjerice, Microsofta, grade podatkovne centre koji ne koriste vodu za hlađenje i rade koristeći obnovljive i energetski čiste izvore poput vjetra, geotermalne, nuklearne i solarne energije.
  • 5. Prilagodljiva i odgovorna umjetna inteligencija – Organizacije će imati veću kontrolu nad primjenama umjetne inteligencije, uz alate za prilagodbu filtera, upravljanje sadržajem i postavljanje sigurnosnih granica.
  • 6. Umjetna inteligencija pokreće znanstvena otkrića – Umjetna inteligencija pokreće transformativni napredak u znanosti, održivosti i zdravstvu. Od prognoziranja vremena do otkrivanja lijekova, AI alati ubrzavaju istraživanja i inovacije. U 2025. godini očekuje se da će umjetna inteligencija značajno poboljšati produktivnost u rješavanju izazova poput klimatskih promjena i javnog zdravlja.

Lider

07.01. (18:00)

Ima li koji chatbot da pere suđe i usisava?

OpenAI najavljuje lansiranje virtualnih zaposlenika

OpenAI planira ove godine lansirati prve virtualne zaposlenike, što bi moglo značajno promijeniti radne procese. Altman tvrdi da će do 2025. AI agenti, poput Operatora, autonomno obavljati složene zadatke, čime će povećati produktivnost. McKinsey predviđa da bi do 2030. 30% radnih sati moglo biti automatizirano. U međuvremenu, Altman najavljuje razvoj opće umjetne inteligencije koja bi mogla nadmašiti ljudsku inteligenciju, dok odnosi s Elonom Muskom ostaju napeti. tportal

06.12.2024. (13:00)

Halucinira

Google svoj AI Overviews obučava na TikToku: Rezultat je opako brkanje stvarnosti i mašte

Čini se kako Google još uvijek ima početničkih problema sa svojom značajkom AI Overviews. Ona je ranije ove godine korisnicima predlagala da na pizzu stave ljepilo ili jedu kamenje, a sada kao izvor za svoje rezultate koristi satirične snimke s društvenih mreža. Google je uveo zaštite koje bi trebale primijetiti apsurdne upite i umanjiti korištenje duhovitog sadržaja, ali i savjeta korisnika, pogotovo kada je riječ o vijestima ili pitanjima zdravlja. Također su dodali oznaku upozorenja “Generativni AI je eksperimentalan” nakon pokretanja AI sažetaka. Forbes

23.11.2024. (21:00)

AI kao resurs

Hrvat iz Googlea Boris Debić: AI će Hrvatskoj donijeti 10 jednoroga

Zagrebački fizičar postao je dio Googlea dok je taj tehnološki div, s obzirom na današnje dosege, još bio u povojima. Proveo je u Silicijskoj dolini 24 godine, a od toga je 15 bio u Googleu gdje je radio na razvoju infrastrukture, podatkovnih centara, release inženjeringu, strojnom učenju, donošenju odluka pomoću umjetne inteligencije. Vrativši se u Hrvatsku počeo je predavati o umjetnoj inteligenciji na Zagrebačkoj školi ekonomije i managementa (ZŠEM). Obrazovanje mladih u segmentu AI-ja je ključno jer, kako tvrdi, utjecaj te tehnologije na gospodarstvo će biti i više nego značajan. Iako se na toj tehnologiji već dugo radi, sadašnji su pravci razvoja tek zagrijavanje. Debić navodi kako mu je generativna umjetna inteligencija impresivna, ali ne toliko kao opća umjetna inteligencija (AGI) kojoj će, kako kaže, trebati puno duže za razvoj. Broj računala raste eksponencijalno, a broj programera linearno. No, time kako se razvijaju IT tvrtke u području AI-ja sasvim je zadovoljan. Ne da Hrvatska ne kaska, nego i predvodi u AI tehnologijama, kaže. Netokracija

20.10.2024. (11:00)

Terminatori su blizu

Nobelovac Geoffrey Hinton: Strojevi bi nas mogli nadvladati u razdoblju od 5 do 20 godina

Geoffrey Hinton, dobitnik ovogodišnje Nobelove nagrade za fiziku, upozorava da bi umjetna inteligencija mogla preuzeti kontrolu nad čovječanstvom u idućih 5 do 20 godina. Njegovi rani radovi postavili su temelje za modernu AI, no danas je zabrinut zbog sve opasnijeg razvoja bez adekvatnog nadzora. Hinton vjeruje da će AI samostalno zaključiti da je najbolje preuzeti vlast kako bi ostvarila ciljeve, što može dovesti do potencijalno katastrofalnih posljedica. Svjetski mediji koji ovih dana pišu opširne izvještaje o Hintonovim zaslugama i mračnim najavama detalj u kojem spominje da je potencijalno rješenje socijalizam nisu spomenuli. Propast čovječanstva koja počinje za nekoliko godina, ustanak strojeva, automatizirana distopija? Zvuči realno. Ali da odustanemo od kapitalizma koji nas tržišnim takmičenjem digitalnih korporacija gura prema svemu tome? To je valjda ona druga suluda teza s početka ove priče, ona koju nitko ne shvaća ozbiljno. Boris Postnikov za Novosti.

16.10.2024. (13:00)

Nije to baš samo tako

UNESCO dao prijedloge za transparentniju i bržu javnu upravu uz AI, no…

Umjetna inteligencija ima potencijala u unaprjeđivanju demokracije, političkih institucija i procesa, poput chatbota koji ljudima odgovara na pitanja o izbornim programima, obavještava građane o razvoju zakona i slično. Također, AI bi mogao postati koristan alat u lobiranju tako što bi sažimao prijedloge zakona, procjenjivao njihove relevantnosti za pojedine tvrtke pa čak i pisao pisama autorima zakona s prijedlozima izmjena. No, sve ovisi o moralnom kompasu samih političara. I Trump je nedavno pao na foru vlastitog pobornika, a povjerovao je i u laž da migranti u Springfieldu jedu mačke i pse i sam postao predmet sprdnje. Na kraju dana, kako će se ovi razni AI alati koristiti ovisi potpuno o pojedincu – političaru ili stranci. Preostaje da se uspostave regulatorni okviri i nadzorni mehanizmi, obrazovanje javnosti i pravna odgovornost Big Tech industrije. Netokracija

20.09.2024. (19:00)

Ej, Miro je. Imaš za posudit sto tisuća eura? Hitno mi treba

Prevaranti koriste AI za kloniranje glasova, banka upozorava na opasnost

Britanska Starling banka upozorava na novu prijetnju u online svijetu – prevaranti mogu klonirati glas osobe pomoću samo tri sekunde audio zapisa, često pronađenog na društvenim mrežama. Korištenjem umjetne inteligencije, prevaranti repliciraju glasove prijatelja i obitelji kako bi tražili novac u lažnim hitnim pozivima. Prema anketi provedenoj među 3000 ljudi, četvrtina je već imala iskustva s ovom vrstom prijevare. Banka savjetuje korištenje jedinstvenih “kodnih rečenica” za provjeru identiteta prilikom sumnjivih poziva. AI tehnologija sve se više razvija, povećavajući rizik od ovakvih prevara. N1