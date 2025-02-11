A gdje je Dundo Maroje?
Video: Život u Dubrovniku u 16. stoljeću
In the year 1500 AD, Dubrovnik stood as a beacon of trade and culture along the Adriatic coast. From the bustling harbor filled with merchant ships to the lively marketplaces and grand stone walls, every corner of the city thrived with activity. Traders carefully inspected goods, maps were studied for distant journeys and the day ended under a star-filled sky as the sounds of the harbor faded into night.