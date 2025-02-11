A gdje je Dundo Maroje?

Geoffrey Hinton, dobitnik ovogodišnje Nobelove nagrade za fiziku, upozorava da bi umjetna inteligencija mogla preuzeti kontrolu nad čovječanstvom u idućih 5 do 20 godina. Njegovi rani radovi postavili su temelje za modernu AI, no danas je zabrinut zbog sve opasnijeg razvoja bez adekvatnog nadzora. Hinton vjeruje da će AI samostalno zaključiti da je najbolje preuzeti vlast kako bi ostvarila ciljeve, što može dovesti do potencijalno katastrofalnih posljedica. Svjetski mediji koji ovih dana pišu opširne izvještaje o Hintonovim zaslugama i mračnim najavama detalj u kojem spominje da je potencijalno rješenje socijalizam nisu spomenuli. Propast čovječanstva koja počinje za nekoliko godina, ustanak strojeva, automatizirana distopija? Zvuči realno. Ali da odustanemo od kapitalizma koji nas tržišnim takmičenjem digitalnih korporacija gura prema svemu tome? To je valjda ona druga suluda teza s početka ove priče, ona koju nitko ne shvaća ozbiljno. Boris Postnikov za Novosti.