Danas (14:00)

Udavi se u svoj nafti i plinu, Putine

Zelenski u videu: Prestanite hraniti ruski vojni stroj

Čije gorivo točite? Kome ide vaš novac? I za što se koristi? “Samo četiri zemlje su imale hrabrosti i odbile su financirati genocid”


Slične vijesti

Danas (09:00)

Recikliranje starudije

Slovačka je donirala Ukrajini svoj protuzračni sustav S-300

Ukrajina je u više navrata tražila od zapadnih zemalja protuzračno oružje radi obrane od ruske vojske. “Mogu potvrditi da je Slovačka donirala S-300 Ukrajini koja je tražila da joj se pomogne u obrani od ruske agresije”, rekao je slovački premijer Eduard Heger. Slovačka donacija prvi je poznati slučaj da je neka država poslala protuzračni sustav Ukrajini od početka ruske invazije 24. veljače. Članica NATO-a Slovačka ima jednu bateriju tog sovjetskog sustava koji je naslijedila nakon raspada Čehoslovačke 1993. Slovačka će već sljedeći tjedan dobiti sustav protuzračne obrane Patriot. Jutarnji

Jučer (14:00)

Granatirana željeznička postaja za evakuaciju civila u Ukrajini, mnogo je mrtvih

Broj poginulih i ozlijeđenih u napadu na željezničku stanicu u Kramatorsku ubrzano raste. Reuters prenosi izjave iz ukrajinske državne željezničke tvrtke prema kojima je više od 30 ljudi ubijeno, a preko 100 ranjeno. Gad Kramatorsk je na istoku Ukrajine i bio je jedno od prvih mjesta koje je ruska vojska napala kad je 24. veljače pokrenula invaziju na Ukrajinu. Ukrajinski guverner Donjecka Pavlo Kirilenko kaže da su tisuće civila bile na postaji pokušavajući se evakuirati u sigurnija područja Ukrajine. Index

Utorak (22:00)

Ćorava posla: analiza izjava predsjednika

Ante Tomić: Po Milanoviću su Ukrajinci pobili svoje civile da bi optužili Ruse?!

Predsjednik Zoran Milanović je, bogzna zašto, bez ikakve potrebe, našao umjesnim usporediti domovinski rat s ovim koji upravo traje u Ukrajini. “U svakom ratu ima zločina, pa i u ovom, ali nema zvjerstava kako je bilo u našem ratu”. Teško je razumjeti zašto je Milanović kazao ono što je kazao. Koji su njegovi obavještajni izvori, nedostupni svima drugima, i Nijemcima i Francuzima i Amerikancima? Kako je on, jedan jedini, hiljadu kilometara od fronta, gledajući rat na televiziji, opazio da zvjerstva kad se dohvate Srbi i Hrvati neusporedivo nadmašuju zvjerstva kad se dokače Rusi i Ukrajinci?… Ako sam dobro shvatio, a mislim da nisam pogriješio, taj se drznuo izokola primijetiti kako besramna Putinova propagandistica možda govori istinu, da nije isključeno da su Ukrajinci zbilja pucali svojim civilima u glavu da bi kasnije optužili Ruse. Zoran Milanović zaista je jedan neopjevani gad – piše tako o vrhovnom zapovjedniku naše vojske Ante Tomić za Slobodnu Dalmaciju.

Utorak (21:00)

Ne bi se šteli zameriti

Zašto Izrael kao jedina zemlja Zapada Rusiji nije uveo sankcije? Zašto su se oglušili na molbe Židova Zelenskog? Zašto ne žele poslati oružje?

Procjenjuje se da ruska i ukrajinska zajednica u Izraelu ima po 400.000 pripadnika, odnosno po pet posto izraelske populacije. Ta delikatna unutarizraelska ravnoteža samo je jedan od razloga zbog kojih je Izrael jedina zemlja tzv. kolektivnog Zapada koja nije uvela sankcije Rusiji. Izraelu itekako odgovara to što mu Rusija, kao vojni i politički zaštitnik Sirije i vlade sirijskog predsjednika Bashara al-Assada, dopušta vojno djelovati protiv iranskih i Hezbollahovih ispostava na sirijskom tlu. Moćni ruski protuzračni sustavi S300 nikad ne reagiraju na izraelske avione koji raketiraju iranske objekte i ciljeve u Siriji. Rusija je sada snažno prisutna na Bliskom istoku, a posebno u Siriji, gdje je bila najvažniji i najefikasniji Assadov saveznik. Rusija u velikoj mjeri kontrolira situaciju u Siriji, što znači da ostvaruje kontrolu velikog dijela sjeverne granice Izraela. Slobodna

Utorak (19:00)

Financijska eskalacija

Amerikanci zaoštravaju financijski rat protiv Rusije, tjeraju ju u bankrot

Ministarstvo financija SAD-a je zabranilo Rusiji da sa svojih računa u američkim bankama plaća svoje dugove u dolarima. Odluka je stupila na snagu nakon vijesti o zločinima koje je ruska vojska počinila u Buči. Time se Rusija umjetno gura u bankrot. Radikalno joj smanjuje manevarski prostor za izbjegavanje bankrota i pokušava je financijski “izgladniti”. Iako je većina inozemnih rezervi Središnje banke Rusije zamrznuta, čime se onemogućilo da prodaje dolare i eure na domaćem tržištu i time održava tečaj rublja, računi same države Rusije nisu zamrznuti upravo zbog toga da bi mogla vraćati dugove. Naime, monetarna vlast (Središnja banka) i fiskalna vlast (sama država tj. vlada) su odvojene… O tehnici guranja Rusije u bankrot opširnije na Indexu.

Utorak (14:00)

Baci bombu, goni bandu

Nova karta stanja na bojištu Ukrajine, velika područja oko Kijeva oslobođena

Na novoj britanskoj karti vidi da su Rusi potpuno odbačeni od Kijeva i okolice te da su prisiljeni povući se sve do granice s Bjelorusijom. Praktički cijeli sjever zemlje je oslobođen, uključujući i nuklearku Černobil. Ostala su tek dva džepa uz samu granicu s Bjelorusijom gdje se još vode borbe. Karta bilježi i ogromno oslobođenje teritorija od Kijeva prema istoku. Index

Utorak (01:00)

Priča za laku noć

Putinov Mein Kampf: “Denacifikacija će neminovno biti i deukrajinizacija”

Vjerojatno ste se zapitali kako je moguće da ruski generali i vojnici čine te užase u Ukrajini. Kakvi su to ljudi? Što im je u glavama? I kako im je to usađeno? Pa evo kako. Index prenosi u cijelosti pojašnjenje doktrine denacifikacije Ukrajine koju je objavila ruska državna agencija RIA Novosti:
Ratne zločince i aktivne naciste treba primjereno i eksponencijalno kažnjavati. Mora se provesti totalna lustracija. Sve organizacije koje su se vezale za praksu nacizma treba likvidirati i zabraniti. No, osim državnog vodstva, kriv je i značajan dio narodne mase, koji su pasivni nacisti, sudionici nacizma. Podržavali su i povlađivali nacističkoj vlasti. Pravedno kažnjavanje ovog dijela stanovništva moguće je provesti kao neizbježne teškoće pravednog rata protiv nacističkog sustava, vođenog što opreznije i razboritije u odnosu na civile. Dodatna denacifikacija te mase stanovništva sastoji se u preodgoju, što se postiže ideološkom represijom (suzbijanjem) nacističkih stavova i strogom cenzurom, ne samo u političkoj sferi nego i nužno u sferi kulture i obrazovanja… (ima još dosta toga, Index)

Ponedjeljak (00:00)

Pali grijanje!

Gazprom nastavlja s isporukom plina preko Ukrajine Zapadu. Kremlj dopušta plaćanje u eurima

Glasnogovornik Kremlja Dmitrij Peskov rekao je da će kupci plin i dalje plaćati u eurima kao i dosad. Finalno plaćanje ići će prodavaču Gazpromu u rubljima tako što će se euri promijeniti u rublje. Dodao je kako: “Rusija ne želi komplicirati živote svojim kupcima, pogotovo zato što drži do svoje reputacije pouzdanog dobavljača”. Donedavno, Rusija je tvrdila da će članice Europske unije te sve one zemlje koje je bila označila kao neprijateljske od 1. travnja morati plaćati plin u rubljima. Zatim su iz Kremlja rekli da ipak neće odmah prekinuti isporuku plina zemljama koje ne plate u rubljima. Bez obzira na rat, 108,4 milijuna kubika samo danas je prošlo kroz sustav ukrajinskih plinovoda, navodi se u priopćenju Gazproma dostavljenom Interfaxu.

Nedjelja (19:00)

Iz Rusije s ljubavlju

Brodosplit ne može do svojih 60 milijuna eura pa mora zaustaviti proizvodnju

“Pogođeni smo višom silom zbog rata u Ukrajini. Brodosplit, zbog svoje veličine koja nadmašuje potencijal hrvatskog bankarskog sektora, financira gradnju dva broda – Golden Horizona i Janssoniusa – sredstvima VTB Europe, banke u ruskom vlasništvu sa sjedištem u Frankfurtu. Ta banka, zbog činjenice da joj je vlasnik VTB Rusija, podliježe značajnim ograničenjima i restrikcijama, koje su zbog rata u Ukrajini nedavno uvedene. Situacija u kojoj smo se našli je izrazito dramatična, jer je VTB zaustavio sve daljnje isplate po svim kreditima zbog situacije u Ukrajini, što nas je zablokiralo. (…) Kako bismo zaštitili i Brodosplit i DIV grupu, a i sve ostale dionike našeg poslovanja, zaustavljamo brodograđevnu djelatnost dok se ne riješi financiranje”, izjavio je Tomislav Debeljak. Poslovni

Nedjelja (18:00)

Kockar tuđih života

Sergej Karaganov: “Ne bih isključio mogućnost nuklearnog rata. Živimo u potpuno novoj strateškoj situaciji”

Taj sam scenarij predvidio još 1997. godine. Predsjednik Putin je 2008. rekao da ako članstvo Ukrajine u NATO savezu postane mogućnost, onda Ukrajine neće biti. No nitko ga nije slušao. Dakle, prvi cilj vojne operacije jest okončati širenje NATO-a. Dodana su još dva cilja: jedan je demilitarizacija, drugi je denacifikacija. Moj sud je da će dio Ukrajine postati prijateljska država Rusiji, drugi dijelovi će možda biti podijeljeni. Poljska će rado uzeti natrag neke dijelove na zapadu, možda se na to odluče i Rumunji i Mađari jer je mađarska manjina u Ukrajini potisnuta s ostalim manjinama. Ovaj rat još nije gotov i tko zna kako će se stvari odvijati – ostaje pomalo nedorečen Karaganov. Slobodna

 