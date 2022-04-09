Udavi se u svoj nafti i plinu, Putine

Čije gorivo točite? Kome ide vaš novac? I za što se koristi? “Samo četiri zemlje su imale hrabrosti i odbile su financirati genocid”

Volodymyr Zelensky published a video on his Telegram channel calling on countries to refuse to pay for the genocide of Ukrainians.

"Buying Russian oil and gas you are financing the killings of Ukrainians. Act more decisively. It is enough to feed Russian war machine", he wrote. pic.twitter.com/m3rkM8tZBW

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 8, 2022